Busy road closed due to police incident in Doncaster

A busy road in Doncaster is closed this morning due to a ‘police incident’.

Greens Way in Mexborough has been closed to traffic in both directions.

Details of what has happened have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police other than officers are dealing with a police incident.

The force said information will be provided later this morning.

More to follow.