Firefighters had a busy night dealing with various fires in Sheffield.

Bin chutes were set on fire at a block of flats in Greenland Way, Darnall, at around 1.10am.

It is believed the blaze was started accidentally.

Firefighters from Elm Lane station were also called to two car fires.

The first was on Keppel Road, in Shiregreen, at around 1.30am, and is thought to have been started by arsonists.

The second was on Musgrave Crescent, Longley and is believed to have started accidently.