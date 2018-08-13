Busy Doncaster bridge to remain closed for up to three weeks

A busy bridge linking two villages in Doncaster will remain closed for up to three weeks while emergency repairs are completed.

The bridge over the River Don at Stainforth was closed by Doncaster Council last week so work could begin.

Travel South Yorkshire today said repairs to the bridge at Water Lane would take up to three weeks from last Wednesday, August 8, to complete.

It said number 84b buses would be unable to serve Stainforth and would be diverted between Barnby Dun and Kirkhouse Green, towards Sykehouse, and between Fishlake and Barnby Dun, towards Doncaster.

It is understood the bridge was damaged when a vehicle collided with one of its walls, rendering it unsafe.