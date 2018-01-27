Busy bus service cancels stops at Sheffield suburb due to 'badly parked cars'

Have your say

The curse of badly parked cars affecting bus services in Sheffield has struck again.

Earlier this month the Start revealed that routes serving thousands of passengers across South Yorkshire were being disrupted by problem parkers.

Transport chiefs explained that a number of services have had to be diverted away from their usual routes in recent months because of dodgy drivers blocking access down certain roads/

The motorists were failing to park properly meaning bus services were unable to call at certain spots.

These problems were reported recently in Stannington, Owlthorpe and Crookesmoor.

And it seems this issue is still very much a problem for bus companies.

Travel South Yorkshire have revealed that the 1a, 85 and 136 services are not currently stopping at Forster Way in High Green due to badly parked cars.