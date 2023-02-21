Busy bees raise £600 for St Luke’s Hospice

A partnership between bee keeper Carolyn Clark and Sheffield’s Knab Farm Shop has raised £600 for St Luke’s Hospice.

Mary Tyas of Knab Farm Shop, Ellie Matthews of St Luke’s and beekeeper Carolyn Clark

The ethos of the Montrose Road business in Carter Knowle is to work alongside as many local suppliers as possible.

Carolyn’s hives are just a few yards away from the shop so when her busy bees created a surplus of honey throughout 2022, farm shop owner Ian Proctor agreed to sell the jars and make a donation to St Luke’s.

“We are thrilled that Carolyn and Ian got together to support us in such a good way,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.