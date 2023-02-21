Busy bees raise £600 for St Luke’s Hospice

The ethos of the Montrose Road business in Carter Knowle is to work alongside as many local suppliers as possible.
Carolyn’s hives are just a few yards away from the shop so when her busy bees created a surplus of honey throughout 2022, farm shop owner Ian Proctor agreed to sell the jars and make a donation to St Luke’s.
“We are thrilled that Carolyn and Ian got together to support us in such a good way,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.
“St Luke’s is very much at the heart of the community so this was the perfect partnership and one that will make a difference to the lives of our patients and their families.”