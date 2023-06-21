News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Cole Brothers set to become 'multi-use space' with decision soon
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Business: Young Sheffield innovator given crucial boost

An innovator from Sheffield has been awarded a further boost to their early-stage business by the UK’s innovation agency.
By William PaxtonContributor
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:45 BST
Young Innovators Next Step Award winner Ben White (28) from SheffieldYoung Innovators Next Step Award winner Ben White (28) from Sheffield
Young Innovators Next Step Award winner Ben White (28) from Sheffield

Ben White, from Sheffield, founded Sheffield Tribology Services to help tackle low friction on railways - a condition which costs the UK economy around £350 million.

He developed the first portable railhead friction-measuring device, known as a tribometer. The device allows railway lines to be inspected and cleaned efficiently, which will help to reduce delays, prevent damage and improve railway safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since winning the Young Innovators Award, Ben has gained additional grant funding and developed his prototype to be more reliable and cost effective.

Most Popular
Young Innovators Next Step Award winner Ben White (28) from SheffieldYoung Innovators Next Step Award winner Ben White (28) from Sheffield
Young Innovators Next Step Award winner Ben White (28) from Sheffield

Commenting on his Award and project, Ben says: “The Young Innovators support was fantastic. We went from an initial concept to a diverse and scalable business in just 12 months.

"The Next Steps Awards is a great opportunity to work with the same team again, with more funding behind us to carry out the trials and approvals required to launch the product. I’m excited to see where the next 12 months take us.”

Other winning ideas include a sustainable drinkware brand producing unique reusable bottles that can be dismantled for cleaning; an online platform that demystifies and streamlines the home buying process, and cutting-edge micro-turbines that allow the water industry to sustainably monitor pipelines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Building on the success of the Young Innovators and Women in Innovation programmes, Innovate UK is launching the new Diverse Innovators programme.

This £6 million programme aims to uncover hidden talent across the UK. If you have an innovative business idea or a business with big ambitions, you could win financial backing, one-to-one business support, and a package of training, networking and role-modelling opportunities.

Upcoming entrepreneurs can learn more and register their interest in the forthcoming Diverse Innovators Awards, which open on 10 July: https://bit.ly/DiverseInnovatorsNS

Related topics:Ben White