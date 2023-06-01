Business: The Brewster Group welcomes three new consultants

The Brewster Group in Sheffield is expanding its team with the appointment of three new consultants.

Megana Juceviciute has joined the Brewster Group

Megana Juceviciute and Mel Glover have joined the business to recruit within the manufacturing sector, whilst Liz Furness has joined Brewster’s specialist charity division, Charity Partners.

Mel has more than 20 years’ experience in both executive search and recruitment across manufacturing, engineering and the legal sector working on a wide range of different campaigns with a variety of different businesses.

Megana has worked predominantly within the logistics and warehousing sector, setting up and managing new sites from scratch.

Liz joins Charity Partners with a track record within the education sector where she has over a decade of experience..Brewster Group partner Peter Shillito commented: ““Mel and Megana strengthen our already excellent offering within the manufacturing sector and Liz adds experience and warmth to our charity division.”

“We’re delighted with the latest appointments to the business and we are excited for what the future holds.”