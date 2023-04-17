Business: South Yorkshire agency named finalist in prestigious industry awards

South Yorkshire PR agency Altitude has been shortlisted in the CIPR Excellence Awards 2023 for New PR Consultancy of the Year.

L-R: Account Executive Max Haley, Director Jane Whitham, PR and Communications Director Adam Reeves-Brown and Account Manager Rachel Measures

The industry leading awards, run by the Chartered Institute for Public Relations, recognises the phenomenal work of public relations practitioners.

Based on a judging process of over 60 experienced PR professionals, Altitude has been shortlisted for the Excellence Awards alongside only one other company.

The award for New PR Consultancy of the Year celebrates a “shiny and new agency that has had a stellar first year”.

CIPR Award Asset

The B2B PR specialist launched in February 2022 with the intention of helping ambitious businesses and organisations unlock potential through excellent communication.

Altitude was founded to help typically humble South Yorkshire businesses clarify their messaging and shout a bit louder.

A team of two worked on the pre-launch and now the team spans four people. Director Jane Whitham and PR and Communications Director Adam Reeves-Brown have been joined by Account Manager Rachel Measures and Account Executive Max Haley in recent months.

With a 100 percent client retention rate with a varied mix of clients, Altitude has already made a strong foundation for itself within the Yorkshire PR scene and beyond.

The agency works range of organisations such as glass industry representative body British Glass, Henry Boot Construction, online retailer Mattress Online, 16-year-old racing driver Rowan Campbell-Pilling, offshore wind supplier Ørsted, and property investment firm Zunikh.

Altitude has had a bumper first year, having been recognised in the Prolific North Top 50 PR agencies in 2022 alongside sister company Counter Context and were shortlisted for Start-Up Business of the Year at the Sheffield Business Awards 2022.

It continues to work with an extensive range of publications and regularly secures coverage from broadcast media, national media and specialist sector news sites.

Jane Whitham, Director, said: “When we launched Altitude, we were determined to hit the ground running and we’re delighted with the growth and development we’ve managed to achieve over the past year.

“Altitude is working closely with clients to develop and implement impactful PR strategies which help organisations evolve and help businesses unlock their potential. We couldn’t be prouder of the work we do.”