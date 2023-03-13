Business: Sheffield insolvency practice Graywoods acquired by Leonard Curtis

Professional services business Leonard Curtis has officially announced the acquisition of leading Sheffield insolvency and recovery firm Graywoods, representing a significant step towards enhancing its presence in the South Yorkshire region.

Deborah Lockwood and Adrian Graham of Graywoods

Graywoods is being incorporated into the Leonard Curtis brand - with owners Adrian Graham and Deborah Lockwood welcoming the “excellent opportunity” to become part of a well-renowned national firm in the business recovery sector.

The move means more clients in South Yorkshire will now have access to an even wider range of business advisory services provided by a large team of trusted experts who can solve problems at all stages of a business lifecycle - including restructuring and insolvency, funding and legal solutions.

Deborah and Adrian have worked together since 1999 and set up Graywoods in 2015 - building a successful firm that specialises in corporate recovery and insolvency advice for SMEs, charities and other third sector organisations right across South Yorkshire.

Sean Williams of Leonard Curtis

Deborah is also a Non-Executive Director at South Yorkshire Housing Association and Chair of SYHA Enterprises, whilst collaborating with Sheffield Theatres both on the Development Council and the Fundraising Committee.

Adrian stated: “This is an excellent opportunity to be part of a well-renowned group and for Leonard Curtis to strengthen its presence in South Yorkshire with the addition of a long-established and reputable firm.

Deborah added: “Working as part of the Leonard Curtis team, we can offer more to the businesses and organisations we currently support and provide an even better offering to our client base.”

Sean Williams - Head of Yorkshire and North East at Leonard Curtis, which already includes offices in Leeds, Gateshead and Barlborough - stated: “We are fully committed to the region and acquiring Graywoods is a reflection of our efforts to provide an enhanced local offering.

“The Graywoods team have a common approach to solving problems for business - vastly experienced, approachable and friendly.

“2023 is forecasted to be a significant year in the business recovery sector, and we are focused on supporting as many people within the region as possible.