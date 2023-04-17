Business: Sheffield B2B marketing agency develops international business

The UK’s fastest growing B2B marketing agency is now making inroads into the international market.

Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson (left) and Managing Director Dan Broadbent

Award-winning Sheffield based agency Objective is currently celebrating a successful year of growth.

And it is now giving vital assistance to businesses as they develop important international trading links.

The Objective team have recently supported Sheffield specialist engineering business Rotary Engineering to generate more international business through the design and development of a multilanguage website.

They have also successfully designed and developed a website in 42 territories and 37 languages on behalf of Mastermover, created specifically to generate more B2B sales enquiries on behalf of the leading material handling business.

Developing an international base for clients will further strengthen Objective’s position after recording record turnover in 2022/23, generating more than £1.5 million of qualified sales leads on behalf of leading B2B clients.

That strong position followed a major 12-month investment in people and infrastructure that led to an immediate 35 per cent business boom.

Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson said: “We are delighted to support businesses in our region to generate more international sales through the development of multilanguage websites and to offer marketing support for global trade shows and exhibitions.

“I have recently returned from a client visit to the Netherlands, where I met with colleagues from across Europe to develop industry leading digital marketing activity.

“As the leading B2B marketing agency in the region we are proud to contribute to the outstanding success of South Yorkshire businesses operating in the UK and internationally.

“And as this important market continues to develop, we would love to hear from other local businesses requiring international marketing support.”

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

