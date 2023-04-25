Business: Sheffcare appoints head of quality improvement

Louise Beaumont is the new head of quality improvement with Sheffcare

Louise Beaumont has extensive experience within the charity and care sector, working with people with learning disabilities within a range of national organisations.

Her position with Sheffcare - a new new role within the charity - will see her developing new quality systems and ensuring that all nine homes within the Sheffcare family meet CQC standards at all times.

“I strongly believe that quality is the beating heart of any organisation,” Louise explained.

“High quality informed care and support must always be delivered safely and with compassion in a culture of continuous improvement.”

Sheffield Chief Executive Claire Rintoul said: “We believe that with her wealth of experience, Louise will become a vital part of the team as we continue to develop new approaches to care.

