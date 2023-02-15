Business: Record year for company start-ups in South Yorkshire

More new businesses were established in South Yorkshire during 2022 than in any previous year to date – making it one of the UK’s most successful counties.

John Korchak, managing director, Inform Direct

A total of 11,901 new formations were registered in South Yorkshire during the last 12 months, an increase of 10% on 2021 when 10,815 were recorded. This brings the number of registered companies in the county to an all-time high of 72,058.

The statistics are taken from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations, using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

Sheffield formed the highest number of new businesses with 4,719, followed by Doncaster at 3,772 and Rotherham with 1,814.

John Korchak, managing director at Inform Direct said: “It is great that South Yorkshire can celebrate a record year for the number of new businesses established.

“The last few years have been turbulent for businesses, with inflation and a cautious economic outlook following the impact of the pandemic. However, in these figures we see evidence of the ambition, creativity and resilience of entrepreneurs in South Yorkshire, as well as the benefits from the county’s support for a range of enterprises.

“This positivity is mirrored in the overall picture for the UK which saw a record number of new companies established during 2022, exceeding 800,000 for the very first time.”

The UK had 805,141 new companies, compared to 771,617 in 2021, which represents an increase of 4.3% and brings the total number of companies to 5,236,227.