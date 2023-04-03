Business: Pioneering lawyer-led property development and investment firm ready to take next step

After a strong start amassing property projects with a projected gross development value of £85m when complete, pioneering real estate, development, and investment company, Zunikh, is set to significantly ramp up its UK operations.

The Zunikh team

Founded in 2019 by top UK lawyers and with an office in Sheffield, Zunikh offers exceptional investment opportunities and delivers diverse real estate projects on an ethical basis that put communities first.

The company’s truly disruptive model sees 50 per cent of its gross profits ploughed back into charity and the communities in which it operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launch, Zunikh has attracted investors from the Channel Islands, Middle East, and the UK to the value of £5m.

The Zunikh team

It now has 150 homes in development across 14 residential schemes in locations including London and the Home Counties and is actively seeking to increase its portfolio across the rest of the UK including the major regional cities and surrounding areas of Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zunikh, which has a physical presence in London and Sheffield, plans to add a further 750 units to its books by the end of 2024, with a forecast GDV of £1bn. Its assets span all aspects of the residential, commercial, student, healthcare, industrial and retail sectors.

Founder and CEO, Shakeel Adli, explained how Zunikh is fiercely ambitious and committed to its values.

“Zunikh is founded on commercially-savvy philanthropy. We invest, develop, and empower communities,” said Shakeel, a former Partner and Global Head of Islamic Finance at top international law firm CMS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Zunikh team

“I started building Zunikh in 2019 and knew it was essential to develop a demonstrable track record and ensure that we were trusted by our peers and the residents we’re creating homes for.

“At the end of 2022, with several developments being built out, I left CMS to take Zunikh to the next level. My steadfast ambition is to use the built environment as a vehicle to empower both people and place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shakeel is joined by former Associate Solicitors at CMS, Lily Martin, and Sean Gough. Lily takes up the role of Chief Operating Officer and Sean is appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Both have been appointed as part of Zunikh’s rapid expansion and recruitment plans.

“We have a truly unique and holistic approach to real estate – operating at the highest level across property and finance and against a backdrop of almost 30 years collective legal experience,” says Lily.

“As a trio, we’re professionally regulated and experts at managing risk. We know that with our expert sector knowledge and ability to flex to changing market conditions we can deliver results that significantly outperform the current market.”

Sean Gough added: “Zunikh is inclusive, ethical and values led. Our projects not only deliver exceptional return on investment but leave a genuine legacy and contribute to a better world. This is not just talk. Later this year we will be launching our Foundation that enables us to distribute 50% of our gross profits to charitable and social projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad