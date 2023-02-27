Business: Physiotherapy firm expands specialist treatments to meet increased demand

A physiotherapy clinic in Broomhill has expanded some of its private specialist treatment areas to add to musculoskeletal, neurological and sports injury treatments.

Hallamshire Physiotherapy in Broomhill

It comes after Hallamshire Physiotherapy had a rebrand and launched a new website,

Director Peter Thomason said: “The clinic has always been a centre of excellence for physiotherapy in Sheffield since its formation in 2004 and over the years we have become recognised as Sheffield’s leading specialist physiotherapy clinic.

"Recently we have experienced increased demand for both Respiratory Treatments and Balance/Vestibular Treatments for patients with dizziness issues.

"We have therefore expanded our team of highly skilled and approachable specialist therapists in treating, educating and advising patients in these areas.”

For more information visit the new website at: www.hallamshirephysiotherapy.com