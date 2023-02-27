Business: Physiotherapy firm expands specialist treatments to meet increased demand

It comes after Hallamshire Physiotherapy had a rebrand and launched a new website,
Director Peter Thomason said: “The clinic has always been a centre of excellence for physiotherapy in Sheffield since its formation in 2004 and over the years we have become recognised as Sheffield’s leading specialist physiotherapy clinic.
"Recently we have experienced increased demand for both Respiratory Treatments and Balance/Vestibular Treatments for patients with dizziness issues.
"We have therefore expanded our team of highly skilled and approachable specialist therapists in treating, educating and advising patients in these areas.”
For more information visit the new website at: www.hallamshirephysiotherapy.com
Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic have clinics in Broomhill and on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield and was recently awarded ‘Yorkshire Physiotherapy Centre of the Year’.