A huge new branded sign, believed to be the largest in the city centre, has been installed on the side of Pennine Five as part of the office campus’ new identity.

Huge new sign on the outside of the Pennine Five building

Work is continuing at pace on the revival of the former HSBC headquarters. The major office refurbishment, which is being delivered by property developer RBH, is one of the largest projects of its type outside of London and will create a vibrant and modern business campus for up to 3,500 workers.

The striking new branded sign, which runs an impressive 23.98 metres from top to bottom, consists of 11 letters – each 2.4 metres wide. The aqua-coloured signage is part of the site’s smart external makeover, which has enhanced the appearance of Sheffield’s skyline from this end of the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sign can be seen clearly from Tenter Street and sits adjacent to Block 2, which has recently been let to Spaces – part of the same group that operates Regus. The modern, flexible workspace brand has signed up to take over 30,000 sq ft – making it the largest commercial deal in Sheffield City Centre since 2019.

Pennine Five sign going up

A key ambition of the site’s renewal is to open up the once-secure former banking headquarters to the wider neighbourhood, creating a new inclusive destination and kickstarting regeneration in this area. Construction is progressing well on the scheme’s £1.5 million outdoor central plaza, designed to offer people a place to relax, socialise and collaborate.

Event space and art installations will also be incorporated to help widen the appeal of the plaza to the public and neighbouring businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New accessible ramps have been now completed, giving wheelchair and pram users direct access to the site from both Hawley Steet and Lee Croft. Wide new steps up to the plaza area have also been finished. This will provide direct access from Tenter Street for the first time, enabling footfall to pass directly through the central plaza, helping to keep the site activated at all times of the day.

Jeremy Hughes, director at RBH Properties, said: "The installation of the Pennine Five sign is a significant and exciting milestone for us. We’d like to thank the council for its assistance in getting such a large sign approved."