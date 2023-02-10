Major UK drinks wholesaler LWC Drinks has opened a purpose-built distribution depot in Doncaster, which is set to create 50 new jobs.

The new LWC drinks depot on Herons Way, Doncaster

The £7m project has been completed on a 58,164 sq. ft site at the former Heras unit on Herons Way, Doncaster and will serve customers in the South and East Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, and Derbyshire regions following enormous success through 2022.

LWC Drinks is a UK distributor of beers, wines, spirits, and soft drinks which works with all licensed establishments across the on-trade and off-trade around the country, delivering over 8,500 products to over 14,000 customers.

The opening of this new dedicated facility marks another step forward for LWC’s growth plans.

Having spent much of 2022 focused on continuing its post-pandemic return to a position of strong, sustainable, profitable growth, the family-owned business has been putting the wheels in motion for its expansion plans, with the acquisition of three new depots, including Doncaster, and 300 new employees onboarded in the last year alone.

The new facility will house a new warehouse management system (WMS) with improved inventory management and forecasting accuracy for the distribution teams and voice recognition technology as well as eight staff members in sales and marketing, eight staff within the office teams and 35 staff covering warehousing and distribution.

Managing director Ebrahim Mukadam said: “2022 was a record-breaking year for LWC.

"We’re fortunate enough to see a growth in turnover over the last year and identified a need to increase our storage capacity to meet customer demands and drive efficiencies through the business and for our customers.

"In fact, we have added 350,000 sq. ft distribution space over the last year alone.