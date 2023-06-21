Business: ePac flexible packaging expands into Sheffield business park and boosts job opportunities

A growing packaging production company has expanded into 27,500 sq ft at a Sheffield business park for its new regional base and created 30 new jobs.

Thorncliffe - New home for ePac Leeds UK Ltd.

ePac Flexible Packaging, which opened its first manufacturing facility in the UK in 2019 and is based in Silverstone, has taken the additional industrial, office space and meeting rooms at Thorncliffe Business Park to help service its increasing requirements for making innovative flexible packaging for its customers.

Refurbishment of the building, which becomes ePac’s new production site for the Midlands, the North and Ireland, has been completed by local contractors.

ePac Holdings Europe managing director Johnny Hobeika said: “We have outgrown our current production site so needed another base further up the country from our current one in Silverstone. The central location of Thorncliffe attracted us to the site, as well as the extended height of the unit which is perfect for our large machines.

“It was important for us to use local contractors to complete the fit out and also attract a new 30-strong workforce from nearby to satisfy our growing business. We are excited about taking the space.”

The flexible packaging firm joins a variety of well-established industrial occupiers on the hugely successful park including B.Braun, Balfour Beatty, Presto Tools and Plumb Centre.

One industrial unit now remains at Thorncliffe on the industrial side, Unit 21, which is 36,699 sq ft, and is being marketed by Knight Frank in Sheffield and CBRE.

The Old Bath House unit totalling 3,257 sq ft is also available, which serves as a business unit suitable for a multitude of uses including office, storage, studio and gym, subject to planning.

Knight Frank’s Kitty Hendrick said: “Thorncliffe was historically the site of the Newton Chambers & Co factory and has since been redeveloped into a well-established and popular business park providing industrial units ranging from 1,500 to 55,000 sq ft. It also provides a variety of office accommodation across all sizes.

“Companies are attracted to the North Sheffield location of Thorncliffe and its easy access to the M1 at Junction 35, 35A and 36.”

Thorncliffe, which is the biggest out of town business park in the region, is part of the Mountcity Group portfolio, and has become an established business environment with its offering of a range of industrial, warehouse and office premises plus extensive on site car parking, the Cornerstone Nursery and gym facilities.

