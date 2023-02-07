Based in North Sheffield, the employer of 22 currently supports over 280 NHS sites as well as schools, universities, colleges, and many other public and private sector organisations across the UK.Drawing on its team’s contracting, training and safety expertise, Reset specialises in compliance, software and services which help organisations comply with legislation and HSE regulations when bringing third-party contractors onto site.It enables swift, fully traceable checks on all contractors at a company level, including their employees - simplifying procedures for hundreds of estates and facilities managers, health and safety professionals, building managers, principal and sub-contractors.The company’s Reset individual card means organisations bringing workers onto site can verify they have all the skills and qualifications necessary, without the laborious task of wading through reams of paperwork.In addition, contractors can fulfil legal and moral obligations to ensure workers are fully qualified and competent by using the card system. Each individual’s qualifications and proof of identity is stored centrally and securely and can be accessed instantly.Dale joins the company after 13 years as director of The Source Meadowhall Education, where his responsibilities included sales and marketing, managing the building and its recruitment and marketing teams delivering multi-million pound national contracts.“The organisation won numerous employer and learner awards and in 2022 I decided I had achieved everything I had wanted to do at The Source,” said Dale, of Kiveton Park.“I am delighted to be joining Reset’s dedicated team and am grateful to be a part of the journey to further growth.“Having worked extensively with many of the Sheffield City Region’s leading organisations and hundreds of local businesses, I feel perfectly placed to help Reset develop new relationships across a variety of sectors, including local government, retail, logistics and construction.”He is very at home in his new workplace - it’s based in Ecclesfield, where he lived until the age of 19.“It feels like destiny that I now find my way back to Ecclesfield,” says the father of two, who got his lucky break via a YTS placement with the NatWest Bank at 16.