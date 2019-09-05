Buses under attack on Sheffield estates

Buses have been cancelled on two Sheffield estates because of vandals hurling missiles.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 08:49
Stagecoach Yorkshire cancelled buses for the second night running following issues with vandals yesterday.

The firm said it suspended services in Batemoor and Jordanthorpe last night ‘due to multiple attempts of vandalism to buses’ and apologised for ‘any inconvenience caused’.

The night before services were suspended in Gleadless Valley because of youths ‘throwing bricks at buses’.

