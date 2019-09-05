Buses no longer stopping in grounds of Northern General Hospital in Sheffield
Some buses are no longer stopping in the grounds of the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield because waiting time restrictions.
Travel South Yorkshire has announced that from today service 11 and 11a will no longer enter the hospital grounds ‘due to wait time restrictions’.
Buses will travel along Barnsley Road and turn back at Longley College.
Read More
The organisation said: “This is expected to be a temporary arrangement until the wait times issue is resolved.
“Issues occur when there are several buses there at once.”
Other buses will still serve the hospital as they do not run as regularly as the 11 and 11a.
First South Yorkshire said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, customers wishing to travel to the Northern General Hospital will have to depart on Barnsley Road and walk into the grounds until further notice.
“We apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
More to follow.