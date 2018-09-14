Buses in Sheffield disrupted by parked cars

Buses in Sheffield are being disrupted today due to parked cars blocking their access.

First South Yorkshire said number 95 buses are being diverted in Crookesmoor.

The bus operator tweeted this morning: “Due to parked cars on Shipton Street this has made it difficult for the 95 service to turn around and this has meant that the service is currently being diverted via Witham Road, on to Crooks Road, Crookesmoor and finally on to Crookes Valley Road.”

First said shortly before midday today that the diversion remained in place.

It has not said when buses are likely to return to their normal route.