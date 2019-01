Buses have been diverted in a Sheffield suburb due to a road traffic collision.

Stagecoach Yorkshire say the 83 and 20 bus services are diverted, due to an incident on Moonshine Lane.

Services are diverting via Herries Road, Herries Drive, Crowder Road and Southey Green Road in both directions.

Police were called to the area at around 3pm this afternoon to reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

Nobody was injured during the incident.