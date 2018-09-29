Buses diverted in Sheffield due to badly parked cars

Buses have been diverted in a Sheffield village because of badly parked cars.

First South Yorkshire say that due to Greaves Road, Ecclesfield currently being blocked by parked cars the 8 and 8a bus services will be diverted via Chaucer Road and Yew Lane.

The service will then pick up its normal route on Monteney Road.

The number 20 bus service will also be diverted via Monteney Road, running via Ecclesfield Common before resuming normal route on Ecclesfield High Street.

Stagecoach Yorkshire have also reported disruption to their number 7 service, as they had to cancel the 11:35am bus from Ecclesfield to the city because of the badly parked cars.