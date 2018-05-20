Buses diverted in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

Bus services in Sheffield city centre will be diverted today.

Charter Row and Furnival Gate will be closed to allow for demolition works to be carried out to the old Redgates building.

READ MORE: Man, 20, dies after car crashes into pond in Sheffield

All bus services will be diverted via Eyre Street down to St Mary's Gate roundabout.

Services will not be serving Charter Row or Cumberland Street.

READ MORE: Driver who only had licence for five days has car seized by police in Sheffield

A Travel South Yorkshire spokesman said: "The closure on Charter row is expected to last until the end of service today.

"Please plan ahead if catching the bus in this area."

READ MORE: Warm weather to continue across Sheffield