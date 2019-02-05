Buses are being diverted this morning following a collision on a busy roundabout in Rotherham.

First South Yorkshire said bus services 139, 140, 141 and 142 are being diverted via New Wortley Road in both directions following a crash on the Midland Road roundabout in Masbrough.

Buses have been diverted following a collision on a Rotherham roundabout this morning

Details on the nature of the collision have not yet been released.

More to follow.