Buses diverted followed reported shooting in Sheffield suburb

Buses are unable to serve a Sheffield suburb this morning following a reported shooting.

Wostenholm Road in Sharrow is sealed off between Washington Road and Albany Road while police officers deal with a reported firearm incident.

Wostenholm Road, Sharrow

Details have not yet been revealed by South Yorkshire Police, but local residents claim there was a shooting there, which is the second in three months.

In June, a gun was fired at a house in Wostenholm Road in one of three linked incidents in a night of mayhem in the city.

In addition to that shooting a man was attacked in the Paddy Power bookmakers on London Road and another man was attacked at Adnan’s takeway on West Street in the city centre that night.

Bus company First South Yorkshire has warned customers that its number 3 and 3A buses are unable to serve Nether Edge this morning.

Buses are being diverted from Ecclesall Road, turning left onto Summerfield Street and then left onto Cemetery Road.