Buses diverted after incident on Sheffield road 

Buses are being diverted tonight after an incident on a Sheffield road. First services 3, 3a and 83 are currently unable to use Rock Street in Burngreave. Rock Street, Burngreave (photo: Google). They will be diverted via Pitsmoor Road in both directions until further notice.