Bus services in are being diverted this afternoon after a collision on a major Sheffield road.

The smash took place a short time ago on Burngreave Road.

Burngreave Road (photo: Google).

Bus company Stagecoach say services 1, 22 and 88 are currently diverting via Pitsmoor Road into city and not serving Burngreave Road and Spital Hill.

First bus say services 1a, 20, 75 and 76 are using Pitsmoor Road in both directions.

More to follow.