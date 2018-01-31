Buses disrupted in Sheffield due to 'vandalism'

Bus services in Sheffield have been disrupted this evening due to vandalism.

First South Yorkshire tweeted at around 6pm to say number 83 buses would not be serving Longley Avenue West, in Shirecliffe, due to what it described as vandalism.

It said buses would continue on Shirecliffe Road to the roundabout, from where they would resume their normal route.

Buses in the city have previously been placed on diversion due to yobs throwing stones at vehicles but it is not known at this stage whether that is the case this time.