Buses disrupted due to icy conditions on Sheffield estate

Buses serving a Sheffield estate are disrupted this morning because of icy conditions.

With temperatures dipping overnight, First South Yorkshire said the John O’Gaunt ‘turnaround’ point in Gleadless Valley had been left ‘very slippery’.

Bosses have stopped the 1A and 20 services from using the turnaround until conditions improve.

The 1A, heading for High Green and Herdings, will now stop on Blackstock Road instead of using the turnaround.

The number 20 , heading for Ecclesfield and Hemsworth, has been diverted via Raeburn Road.

Bus company First said all other services are operating as normal.