Buses delayed after crash causes severe congestion on Sheffield Parkway
Buses are facing severe delays this morning following a multi-vehicle collision on the Sheffield Parkway.
South Yorkshire Police said a woman suffered a medical episode behind the wheel of her car morning and crashed into three other vehicles.
The collision occurred close to Nunnery Square on the inbound carriageway and the road was totally blocked but one lane has since re-opened.
Both Stagecoach and First South Yorkshire said services have been affected.
Travel South Yorkshire said: “Due to an ongoing incident causing the complete closure of the Sheffield Parkway, inbound to city centre near nunnery park square, the following services may have delays – X5, X55, X54, X6, X7, A1, 30.
“Other services in surrounding areas, for example Meadowhall, Handsworth, Catcliffe, Whiston, are also being impacted. Please allow extra time for your journey.”