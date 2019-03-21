Buses are back in service this afternoon after being withdrawn from part of Sheffield after vandals struck earlier today.

First South Yorkshire suspended some services after vandals damaged a number of buses at the terminus on Raeburn Road, Herdings, at around 6am.

A number of buses were vandalised in Sheffield this morning

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but the terminus was sealed off this morning while officers carried out enquiries.

Andy Simpson, Operations Director at First South Yorkshire, said buses are now operating as normal.

"The safety of our drivers and customers is our absolute priority and we therefore decided to remove services in the Herdings area of Sheffield following acts of vandalism involving our vehicles.

“Act of vandalism are hugely irresponsible and very dangerous, not only to those taking part but also for our driver, customers and other road users.

“We are now working with the police to help with their enquiries, but we can confirm that bus services have returned to normal.

“We would like to thank members of the local community who were very supportive and understanding of the need to temporarily suspend our services in that are

More to follow.