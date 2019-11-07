Treeton Lane, Rotherham

Stagecoach Yorkshire said its 72 and 72a services will not be serving Tinge Bridge Lane due to flooding on Wath Road.

Services are being diverted via Wentworth Road and Cemetery Road in both directions.

First South Yorkshire said its services in Doncaster are experiencing delays of up to 25 minutes due to ‘adverse weather conditions’.

Stagecoach Supertram services on the blue route from Malin Bridge in Sheffield are reporting 10 minute delays due to ‘severe traffic’ on Holme Lane, HIllsborough.

Service 66 operated by Stagecoach Yorkshire is running late due to flooding at Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley, and heavy traffic.