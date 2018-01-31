Bus shelter cordoned off by police after woman falls ill at bus stop in Sheffield

A police cordon was put in place around a bus shelter in a Sheffield street this morning after a woman was found injured.

Officers were called to the bus stop outside Southey Green Primary School, Southey Green Road, while parents and children were on the morning school run.

The area was sealed off with police tape while officers established what had happened to the woman.

It is believed that she had suffered a medical episode.

