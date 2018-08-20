Bus services diverted while burst water main repaired

Bus services will be diverted in Sheffield this week while a burst water main is repaired.

Dykes Hall Road will be closed at the junction with Findon Street until Thursday, August 23.

The following bus services will be affected:

Service 31 provided by Stagecoach towards Loxley to operate as normal to Middlewood Road at the junction of Dykes Hall Road then divert via Middlewood Road, Wadsley Lane and Far Lane before resuming normal route at the crossroads with Dykes Hall Road.

Service 31 provided by Stagecoach towards Sheffield to operate as normal to Far Lane at the crossroads with Dykes Hall Road then divert via Far Lane, Wadsley Lane, Catch Bar Lane, Parkside Road and Middlewood Road before resuming normal route at the junction of Dykes Hall Road.

Services 31 and 31A provided by Sheffield Community Transport towards Loxley to operate as normal to Middlewood Road at the junction of Dykes Hall Road then divert via Middlewood Road, Dixon Road, Wadsley Lane and Dykes Hall Road before resuming normal route on Far Lane.

Services 31 and 31A provided by Sheffield Community Transport towards Sheffield to operate as normal to Far Lane at the junction of Dykes Hall Road then divert left onto Dykes Hall Road, Wadsley Lane, Dixon Road and Middlewood Road before resuming normal route at the junction of Dykes Hall Road.

Service 52A towards Wisewood to operate as normal to Middlewood Road at the junction of Dykes Hall Road then divert via Middlewood Road, Wadsley Lane and Far Lane before resuming normal route at the crossroads with Dykes Hall Road.

Service 52Atowards Woodhouse to operate as normal to Far Lane at the crossroads with Dykes Hall Road then divert along Far Lane, Wadsley Lane, Catch Bar Lane, Parkside Road and Middlewood Road before resuming normal route at the junction of Dykes Hall Road.

Service 57 towards Stocksbridge to operate as normal to Middlewood Road at the junction of Dykes Hall Road then divert via Middlewood Road, Wadsley Lane and Far Lane before resuming normal route on Dykes Hall Road.

Service 57 towards Sheffield to operate as normal to Dykes Hall Road at the crossroads with Far Lane then divert via Far Lane, Wadsley Lane, Catch Bar Lane, Parkside Road and Middlewood Road before resuming normal route at the junction of Dykes Hall Road.

Service 61 to operate as normal to Middlewood Road at the junction of Dykes Hall Road then divert via Middlewood Road, Wadsley Lane and Far Lane before resuming normal route on Dykes Hall Road.

Service 62 to operate as normal to Dykes Hall Road at the crossroads with Far Lane then divert via Far Lane, Wadsley Lane, Catch Bar Lane, Parkside Road and Middlewood Road before resuming normal route at the junction of Dykes Hall Road.