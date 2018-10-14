Bus services diverted in Sheffield due to ‘incident’

Buses are being diverted on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre this morning.

Travel South Yorkshire tweeted that an ‘incident’ on Saville Street involving two cars has blocked the outbound route turning right onto the road.

It tweeted: “#Sheffbus due to incident at Saville street involving two cars has blocked the outbound route turning right onto Saville Street for X1/X10/X78 and 52a.

“X10 and x78 services are diverted via Spital Hill, Gower Street, Carlisle Street and Upwell Street. Inbound unaffected.”

