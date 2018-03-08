Bus services affected by snow in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A number of bus services in South Yorkshire are affected by snow this morning.

Stagecoach said its number 2 service will not be serving Worsbrough village, it's 57 will only serve Manchester Road, missing out Worrall and its SL1/1A services will also only serve Manchester Road.

Sheffield University's sports complex pitches covered in snow this morning

The 82/82a in Chesterfield will not serve Scarcliffe.

Its X18 service is not serving Taddington or Buxton due to snow on the roads.

The bus company said there are heavy delays to services around Birdwell and Hoyland Common.

A spokesman said: "Please remember that buses are likely to be delayed due to the road conditions.

First South Yorkshire's 1a service to High Green is terminating at Chapeltown, the 51/51a to Lodge Moor is terminating at Ranmoor and the 66 to High Green is terminating at Chapeltown.