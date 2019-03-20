Bus laid on so non-drivers can join Doncaster motorway Brexit demonstration

A bus is to be laid on for a motorway ‘go slow’ demonstration in Doncaster this weekend demanding Brexit – so non-drivers can join in the protest.

Lorry drivers will lead the slow moving convoy along the M1 and M18 this Saturday morning – and now up to 80 non motorists will be allowed to take part by jumping on board a specially commissioned bus.

The protest will take place this weekend.

A number of ‘go slow’ protests are being planned across Britain this Friday and Saturday by pro-Leave campaigners angry that Brexit is likely to be delayed past March 29 – Britain’s scheduled departure date from the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May is writing to EU leaders calling for Brexit to be postponed to June 30 - but many fear the UK’s departure could be delayed for years – or may never happen at all.

Organiser Chris Hicks of Yorkshire Brexit Action Group, said: “We wanted to give non-drivers the chance to get involved, which is why we are laying on a bus.

“People will be able to come along and join the convoy so their voices are heard.”

The convoy will meet at the park and ride near Morrisons supermarket just off junction 3 of the M18 at 11a.

It will set off at 11:30am and will travel the M18 southbound, onto the M1 southbound, around the roundabout at the A57 Worksop, north on the M1 back on to the M18, north on the A1 up to Warmsworth Roundabout and back down the A1 and then back on to the M18 before returning to near Morrisons.

Added Mr Hicks: “This is a totally peaceful demonstration. and we think we are totally unique in offering a bus for people to get involved.

“People can come along, get a free seat on the bus and be part of the demonstration.

“We don’t want to cause any disruption to people going about their every day lives which is why we have chosen the time and route to cause the minimum amount of problems.

“We don’t want to disrupt Doncaster Rovers fans travelling to Luton on Saturday or anything like that. We just wanted to make a point that people aren’t happy about Brexit and how it is being handled.”

Lorry drivers and ordinary motorists are being invited to join the demo – while those wanting to travel by bus should simply turn up on Saturday morning.

