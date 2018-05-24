Bus driver assaulted by passenger in Sheffield

A Sheffield bus driver was assaulted by a woman passenger who refused to pay her fare.

South Yorkshire Police said a woman boarded a bus on Savile Street, Burngreave, on Tuesday morning and went to the top deck without paying for a ticket.

A force spokesman said when the driver challenged the woman she pushed him in his face, damaging his glasses.

The woman then fled.

The police spokesman said: "At 7.05am on Tuesday, a female got on a bus on Savile Street and went straight upstairs without paying.

"The driver challenged this behaviour and requested that payment be made or to get off the bus.

"The female pushed the driver in the face damaging his glasses and fled the scene."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.