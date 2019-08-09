Bus badly damaged as two vehicles collided in Doncaster Interchange
A bus was left badly damaged after two vehicles were involved in a collision at Doncaster Interchange.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 09:11
The incident took place at the interchange on Wednesday evening when two empty buses collided.
A spokesman for bus operators First said a vehicle from rival bus firm Waterson had collided with one of its fleet.
He said: “A Waterson bus collided with a stationary First bus.
“There were no passengers on either bus and no injuries reported, although there is substantial damage to the First bus.”