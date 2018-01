A bus and two cars were involved in a collision on a busy Sheffield road this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were alerted to the smash on Abbeydale Road at around 12.25pm and found that a bus and two cars - a red Toyota Aygo and silver Vauxhall Zafira - were involved.

The driver of the Zafira was taken to hospital with back injuries.

The collision occurred close to the Apna Lahore takeaway and St Vincent's charity shop near Southcroft Gardens.