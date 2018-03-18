Burst water main turns major Sheffield city centre into a river

Have your say

Around 1,700 properties in Sheffield were left without water today after a burst water main turned a major city centre road into a river.

Yorkshire Water said supplies had now been restored to properties around West Bar and West Street following a burst near the Hilton Hotel.

A spokesman said supplies had been re-routed and works were underway to fix the burst.

He said: "We had a burst main on West Bar Green which affected between 1,000 and 1,700 properties.

"They were off supply from about 8am until around 1pm. We are on site repairing it now and we were able to restore supplies by re-routing."

He added West Bar remained closed and apologised for any inconvenience caused.