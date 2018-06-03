Burst water main leads to spectacular fountain in Sheffield street

This was the spectacular scene when a water main burst in a Sheffield street today.

Yorkshire Water engineers are carrying out repairs on the system on Westwood Road, Greystones, after the burst sent water around 30 ft into the air.

Marie Kinsey took this picture and said workmen were accessing a main on Hangingwater Road, near the allotments.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to urgent repairs. We will finish repairs as soon as possible.

"Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."