Burst water main in Sheffield: road not expected to reopen until Friday

Have your say

A road closed due to a burst water main in Sheffield is not expected to open until Friday.

Hemsworth Road, in Norton Lees, was closed to traffic this afternoon after after the mains burst between Matthews Lane and Bunting Nook.

It is understood repairs have begun but Travel South Yorkshire said the road was not expected to reopen until Friday.

Number 18 and 20 buses remain on diversion in both directions via Norton Lane, Bochum Parkway and Chesterfield Road.

Yorkshire Water today said its inspectors had been out in force as the freezing conditions increase the likelihood of leaks and bursts.

You can report any leaks at www.yorkshirewater.com/report.