Burst water main in Sheffield affected hundreds of homes

A burst water main affected hundreds of homes in Sheffield, with engineers still working to restore the supply to some properties

Yorkshire Water said about 300 homes in the Moorcroft Road area of Fulwood had been affected this afternoon, leaving them with either no water or low pressure.

However, Tom Underwood, a media spokesman for the utility firm said just after 5.30pm that normal water supplies had been restored to all but 20 properties in the area.

"There are 20 properties still with water supply issues but we're working to repair the burst as soon as possible and they should be back on this evening," he added.

Elsewhere, around 120 homes in the Blackburn Crescent area near Chapeltown had been left with no water or low pressure this afternoon but Yorkshire said their supply was now back to normal.