Have your say

A road in Sheffield has been closed this afternoon due to a burst water main.

Travel South Yorkshire said just before 2.30pm today that Hemsworth Road, in Norton Lees, had been shut to traffic.

It said number 18 and 20 buses were being diverted in both directions via Norton Lane, Bochum Parkway and Chesterfield Road in both directions.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck on busy Sheffield road