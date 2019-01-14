Burning pillow thrown out of window sparks bin store blaze in Sheffield

A bin store went up in flames after a burning pillow was thrown out of a window in a block of flats and landed on the bins below.

Firefighters alerted to the blaze at Greenhead Gardens, Chapeltown, discovered that a pillow had caught fire in a flat after being left too close to a heater.

When the occupant discovered the fire, the pillow was thrown out of a bedroom window but landed on the bins below, which went up in flames.

Three fire engines were deployed to the scene at 3.40am and left at 5.20am.