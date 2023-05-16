The man, who was aged in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene and Burncross Road, Chapeltown, was closed for a large part of yesterday afternoon while emergency services worked at the scene, and police carried out investigations.
South Yorkshire Police have this afternoon issued a statement, which said: “Emergency services were called at around 1.54pm yesterday afternoon (Monday, May 15) to reports of a collision on Burncross Road, close to the junction with Orchard Street.It is reported that a car collided with a bus shelter.
“The driver of the vehicle a man in his 80s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers. Enquiries are ongoing.”
It is the second death on the roads near Chapeltown in less than a month. A pedestrian died on the evening of April 19. On that occasion emergency services including Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to Station Road, Chapeltown, at around 5pm, after a collision had been reported between a grey Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian.
A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries on that occasion, but died a short time after he arrived.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said at the time that medics were deployed reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian, with two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance were dispatched.