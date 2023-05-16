A man has tragically died in a crash which saw a car collide with a bus shelter next to a busy Sheffield road.

The man, who was aged in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene and Burncross Road, Chapeltown, was closed for a large part of yesterday afternoon while emergency services worked at the scene, and police carried out investigations.

South Yorkshire Police have this afternoon issued a statement, which said: “Emergency services were called at around 1.54pm yesterday afternoon (Monday, May 15) to reports of a collision on Burncross Road, close to the junction with Orchard Street.It is reported that a car collided with a bus shelter.

“The driver of the vehicle a man in his 80s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A man has died after a tragic crash which saw a car collide with a bus shelter next to a busy Sheffield road. File picture shows a police road closure in Sheffield

It is the second death on the roads near Chapeltown in less than a month. A pedestrian died on the evening of April 19. On that occasion emergency services including Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to Station Road, Chapeltown, at around 5pm, after a collision had been reported between a grey Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian.

A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries on that occasion, but died a short time after he arrived.