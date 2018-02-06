Buried bones discovered in South Yorkshire town 'identified as human'

A crime scene is currently in place in a South Yorkshire town following the discovery of buried human bones.

A report was received on Sunday afternoon (February 4) that bones had been discovered in land off Mitchell's Street in the Swaithe area of Barnsley.

Detectives and forensic experts were deployed and a police cordon and scene was established.

The bones have now been identified as human by a forensic archaeologist and an investigation is currently underway.

Due to the early stages of the investigation, further forensic examinations and analysis will need to be conducted before the age, sex and identity can be determined, and the cause of death and the length of time the bones have been in situ ascertained.

At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained and the scene will remain in place over the next few weeks as detectives and forensic experts continue enquiries.

There is no indication the residents at the property, next to where the discovery was made, are linked or connected in any way.

They are currently assisting police with enquiries.

If you believe you have any information in connection to the incident, please call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 605 of 4 February 2018.