Burglary suspect’s attempt to flee police thwarted when officers catch him running through Sheffield golf course 

A burglary suspect's attempt to escape police after attempting to break into a Sheffield convenience store was thwarted when officers caught him on a nearby golf course.

The attempted burglary took place at the Sainsbury’s Local branch in Bradway Road, Lower Bradway late last night.

Police officers from the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team caught up with a man they believed to have been involved with the attempted burglary at the nearby Moor View Golf Range, in Bradway Road just after midnight.

A spokesman said: “One male has been arrested at Moor View Golf Range, Bradway Road for trying to break in to the local Sainsburys overnight, having run off from the scene.

“Clearly officers were not convinced he was there to play golf at just gone midnight!”